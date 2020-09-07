Watch the Poco X3 NFC announcement live here

Poco is a rather intriguing smartphone brand in many ways, and the latest device stays true to the quirkiness of the Xiaomi spin-off. The name of the new phone will be Poco X3 NFC and will have a unique quad-camera lineup on the back, with the shooters shaped in an X-formation.

The launch will take place at noon GMT and we’ve provided a YouTube link below to follow it live.

The Poco X3 NFC is confirmed to be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 732G chipset, and it will have 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The front will be occupied by a 6.67” LCD with a punch-hole in the top center for a 20 MP selfie camera. Reports are it will support a 120 Hz refresh rate and will be protected by a Gorilla Glass 5.

Looking at the back, we expect a 64 MP main cam, while this whole ensemble will be powered by a massive 5,100+ mAh battery – the biggest in a Poco ever. The price was teased to be anywhere between $225 and $265, according to one regional listing, but we have to wait for the official unveiling to see details about market availability.