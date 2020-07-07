Watch the Poco M2 Pro announcement live here

Poco debuted back August 2018 with the Poco F1 and ever since then the company has launched two smartphones – F2 Pro and X2. Today, the company will put in a new member to its lineup, dubbed Poco M2 Pro.

The Poco M2 Pro will undoubtedly be unveiled in India via an online event that will be streamed on YouTube starting at noon local time (6:30AM UTC). You can follow it around by tuning to the stream below.

Poco has confirmed that M2 Pro will sport quad cameras and pack a screen with a punch hole in the center. It will also have a battery having 33W fast charging support.

The company did not reveal the rest of the specs, but the M2 Pro is widely believed to be the global variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. You can check out the Redmi Note9 Pro specs over here before the event begins.