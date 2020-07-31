Watch the OPPO Reno4 Pro launch livestream here

OPPO Reno4 Pro global variant is all set to go official in India today. The smartphone will be launched in a livestream. OPPO will host an AR launch event . It will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube via the Oppo Mobile India channel. You can watch the event below:

According to the renders, the OPPO Reno4 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup and a single selfie shooter. Further, unlike the 5G variant, it does not seem to feature a laser autofocus sensor. The global edition features a 3.5mm audio jack alongside a USB-C port, a microphone, and an external speaker on its bottom edge.

The phone is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC. It will sport a curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. The device could come with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.