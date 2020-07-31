Watch the Oppo Reno4 Pro announcement live here

India welcomed the Oppo Reno3 Pro in February this year, now it’s time to say “hello” to the new model – the Oppo Reno4 Pro. There’s talk that the company will also show off its first smartwatch at this event, but we’ll have to watch the livestream to find out.

As for the phone, Oppo has been kind enough to confirm two highlights – the 90 Hz screen with curved sides and the 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. The latter gives you a full charge in just 36 minutes and carries with it a TÜV Rheinland certification for safety.

Oppo already launched the Reno4 Pro 5G in China last month, however this one will be a different phone in more than just name and 5G connectivity.

The unveiling starts at 12:30 PM local time (7AM UTC) and promises to be the “most immersive AR launch event”. You don’t need anything specific to watch the YouTube livestream above, though.