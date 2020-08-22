Watch the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer from FanDome

After concerns about whether Wonder Woman 1984 would potentially avoid theaters to premiere digitally, a new trailer for the movie validates it’s getting the big-screen treatment.

Director Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal appeared at DC Comics’ FanDome occasion to respond to a couple of audience Q&A’s and launchingthe new trailer The new trailer sees Wonder Woman handle Cheetah, a new bad guy played byKristen Wiig There are likewise some new scenes reuniting Diana Prince withSteve Trevor

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially expected to strike theaters on June 5th, however was postponed to August 14th asWarner Bros attempted to find out a new schedule for its hits with theaters closed. The studio then postponed Wonder Woman 1984 once again from August 14th to October second, which stays the existing release date.

“I really think the movie is so great on the big screen,” Jenkins stated throughout the occasion. “We’re going to stick it out, and we believe in putting it in the cinema.”

Earlier this year, AT&T CEO John Stankey discussed whether specific titles underthe Warner Bros label (Warner Media is a subsidiary of AT&T) would go straight to digital sellers. Warner Bros., Universal, and Disney have all pulled a few of their movies from theatrical releases to debut them on digital …