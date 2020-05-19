Watch the MIUI 12 global live announcement here

Xiaomi unveiled its newest interface MIUI 12 alongside the Mi 10 Youth final month, however the occasion was for the Chinese viewers. Now, the firm will introduce its newest software program to global fan – it begins at midday UTC and weve offered the YouTube stream under.

The enhancements embrace loads of new animations, higher darkish mode, new well being app, and extra subtle privateness controls. The visualizations embrace a change in direction of flat design, however Xiaomi saved some animations and launched a brand new app launcher.

There are additionally some new live wallpapers, zooming out and in of a planet whereas unlocking the telephone with the fingerprint scanner. Gesture navigation lastly comes with Android 10 swipes, and Xiaomi has additionally adopted the fast reply function.

The massive query is which global gadgets will obtain MIUI 12 and when. Hopefully, Xiaomi will shed some gentle on a rollout schedule, as a result of we solely know which gadgets are eligible for the Beta in China.