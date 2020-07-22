Watch the Lenovo Legion phone announcement live here

Lenovo’s Legion video gaming line is popular for its laptop computer and PC video gaming rigs. Now, the business is prepared to present its very first video gaming mobile phone and you can tune in here for the announcement keynote. It begins at 11: 30 AM UTC however remember the entire occasion will remain in Chinese.

We have actually seen lots of leakages for the Legion phone in the previous months which have actually led us to put together an initial list of specifications. We’re anticipating a 6.67- inch AMOLED screen with a 144 Hz revitalize rate, Snapdragon 865+ with as much as 16 GB RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. One of the Legion phone’s signature functions is its 20 MP side-mounted pop-up selfie video camera which permits players to stream while tape-recording their face.

The back will house double electronic cameras with a 64 MP main shooter and 16 MP ultrawide snapper both put in the middle. The phone will likewise feature 2 USB-C ports and a double battery architecture with a combined 5,000 mAh capability and 90 W quick wired charging assistance. As typical, we’ll have all the crucial takeaways prepared right after the announcement ends.