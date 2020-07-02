Watch the launch of the affordable OnePlus TV models here

OnePlus entered the TV enterprise with its Q1, however the market grew to become extraordinarily aggressive after Redmi, Realme, and Nokia joined the social gathering. Today, the firm will maintain an occasion in India, the place we count on to see OnePlus’ new entries that ought to provide much more aggressive value to assist it keep related.

The occasion will probably be streamed on YouTube and begins at 7 PM IST/13:30 GMT.

OnePlus already confirmed the diagonals of its new TVs – 32”, 43”, and 55”. However, their value will probably be not more than INR19,999/INR29,999/INR49,999, which is means cheaper than the INR70,000-priced Q1. We are additionally options that can carry “more colorful experience” and “smoother display”.

The new additions to the portfolio may be cheaper, however they may retain the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos assist, in addition to 93% protection of the DCI-P3 coloration gamut. Pre-order is already available on Amazon India, and it comes with an additional guarantee, offered you pay a deposit that can get refunded later.