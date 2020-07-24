Watch the Indian Realme 6i announcement live here

A new phone is arriving in India, called Realme 6i. It is a rebranded Realme 6S since the global Realme 6i is already selling under the name Narzo 10. Generally it’s a more affordable alternative of the regular Realme 6.

The event begins at 12:30 local time and will be live-streamed on YouTube, and we’ve embedded the video below.

The Indian Realme 6i is basically the Realme 6 with a downgraded main camera sensor – it is now 48MP, instead of 64MP, while the other three cams remain unchanged: 8MP ultrawide + 2MP B&W for portraits + 2MP macro. On the inside you get Helio G90T chipset.

The 6i should cost less than the Realme 6, which begins at INR14,999 ($200).