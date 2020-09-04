Watch the Honor IFA press conference live here

Honor is continuing its shift from a mobile phone brand name to a way of life brand name, and its newest Global Press Conference part of IFA 2020 in Berlin will mark a huge advance. It will start at 11:25 AM regional time, which is 9:25 UTC.

Branded “Expand Your Smart Life”, we anticipate to see the international release of brand-new tablets, laptop computers and smartwatches. The business is having a physical existence at IFA, however it was still kind sufficient to offer a YouTube stream that you can tune to below.

We will see the international release of the Honor Pad 6 and Honor Pad X6 tablest, along with the launching of the Watch GS Pro rugged smartwatch. The brand-new Magicbook laptop computers with AMD Ryzen 5 4000 CPUs are lastly getting away China too.

Whether Honor will present a brand-new phone or the picture of a handset with a raising video camera is simply a filler, we’re yet to discover.