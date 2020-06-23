Watch the Honor 9A European launch live here

Honor is able to convey its 9A funds smartphone to Europe alongside a VIP gross sales occasion for current Honor smartphones and equipment. You can comply with the keynote beneath or by way of Honor Europe’s official Facebook or Twitter accounts.

The Honor 9A is an entry-level cellphone with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD, triple cameras and 5,000 mAh battery. It runs on the Helio P22 chipset and is obtainable in a single 3GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. On the software program aspect, it boots Magic UI 3.1 on prime of Android 10 with no Google Play Services.