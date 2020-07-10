Watch the full CNN coronavirus town hall

Jackson Delong
CDC director addresses guidelines for reopening America’s schools

Redfield: Defect in Covid-19 testing was with the private sector

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield discusses with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta how the organization handled testing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Is the US ready for schools to reopen?

Emergency room medical practitioner Dr. Leana Wen answers viewer questions about the coronavirus pandemic, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares advice for parents with school-aged children.

