Watch the first trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The group behind the precious Batman: Arkham video games is now checking out at various DC home. This night at DC Fandome, Rocksteady Studios lastly exposed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a brand-new action video game starring the notorious extremely bad guy group. The video game will be introducing on in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X according to the teaser. The studio teased the video game earlier this month after numerous reports.

“The most dangerous villains in the DC Universe have been forced to team up and take on a new mission: Kill the Justice League,” the description under the trailer checks out. “Create Chaos in Metropolis. You are the Suicide Squad.”

Rocksteady is understood nearly totally for its Batman video games, which integrated crucial elements of the character– devices, investigator work, and heavy battle– into an outstanding open-world experience. The series launching in 2009, and the designer made 2 follows up and a VR spinoff. Suicide Squad will be Rocksteady’s first full-fledged release given that 2015.

The expose comes at an uncomfortable time for the studio, following reports that Rocksteady stopped working to act upon problems of unwanted sexual advances and sexism in the office.