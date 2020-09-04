Watch the first Realme appearance at IFA 2020 live here

Realme will host its first press conference at IFA this year and has provided a live stream for everyone to witness the company’s milestone. Although we don’t expect to see any new smartphones, we are likely to see the first public appearance of Madhav Sheth in his role of CEO at Realme Europe.

The event begins at 12:25 PM local time (9:25 AM UTC) and there’s a YouTube link below to watch it.

Realme early said we’ll see the latest “brand and product strategy”. There’ll be news only about AIoT and 5G ecosystem, and probably even introduction of partnerships with local carriers or retailers.

While the Realme 7 lineup won’t be present in Berlin, we have a confirmation that the phones will appear in Europe, but at a different venue.