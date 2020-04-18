Watch the FIFA20 Stay and Play Cup live with Sky Sports | Football News





Trent Alexander-Arnold is in motion

Missing soccer? Football stars, together with Trent Alexander-Arnold, are collaborating in the FIFA20 Stay and Play Cup, which you’ll watch proper right here.

Twenty skilled footballers from 20 of Europe’s most historic golf equipment are going face to face in assist of Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

It’s a knockout event with Alexander-Arnold representing Liverpool, Cesar Azpilicueta taking part in for Chelsea, Phil Foden competing for Manchester City and Vinicius Jr turning out for Real Madrid. There may even be gamers from Tottenham, PSG, Roma, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund, to call however a couple of.

The Stay and Play Cup will run by way of to the remaining on April 19.

Follow the motion on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel and see who claims the $1m charity donation to Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The event may even characteristic methods for followers and viewers to donate and assist the ongoing world aid efforts to assist sort out and strop the unfold of COVID-19.