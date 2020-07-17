Watch the entire CNN coronavirus town hall

Covid-19 numbers on the rise in 39 states

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta discuss the effect of lifting social distancing restrictions prematurely as the number of Covid-19 cases increases to over 3.5 million in the US, leaving more than 138,000 dead.

Former CDC director says practice 3 W’s: Wear a mask, wash the hands and watch your distance

Dr. Thomas Frieden talks with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta about coronavirus testing and the importance of getting good results back quickly to efficiently prevent the spread of Covid-19.