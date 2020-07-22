Watch the Asus ROG Phone 3 announcement live here

Asus is about to launch the ROG Phone 3, and the event will be livestreamed so everyone interested can see what the company has cooked up. The phone is going to be the first with Snapdragon 865+ chipset and will bring a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Below is the live stream for the event at 3 PM UTC, which you can follow from the comfort of your home or office.

The ROG Phone 3 is said to be a game-changer, and we expect nothing but the best on the inside from Asus – 12 or 16 GB RAM, 512 gigs of storage, massive 6.59” AMOLED panel and probably 144 Hz refresh rate, since the predecessor ROG Phone II came with 120 Hz.

While the overall aesthetics will remain the same, including the glowing LED logo on the back, we expect to see three cameras, faster charging and even more advanced cooling system.