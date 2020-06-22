Watch the Apple WWDC 2020 livestream live here

Apples WWDC is starting soon and will be broadcast from Apple Park, the companys shiny new HQ. This year no developers will attend in person, alternatively everyone is in the same boat  people will soon be watching a livestream of the event.

You can watch the stream on YouTube (video embedded below) or you should use the Apple Developer app for Mac, iOS and Apple TELEVISION. You may require the app to help you get organized as Apple has over 100 engineering sessions in the offing between June 23 and 26.

If youre inside it just for the new iOS announcements and any new hardware, it is possible to just check always back around as well be covering the event. The impatient among it is possible to read the What to anticipate post for details on what (we think) is coming.

Tim Cook has already been up and hes getting ready to kick this thing off. Heres a fast message from the CEO: