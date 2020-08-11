Watch SummerSlam 2019 tonight on FS1

What much better method to prepare for Summer Slam than by seeing in 2015’s Biggest Event of the Summer? The WWE Universe can do precisely that by tuning in to Summer Slam 2019 tonight on FS1!

Fans can relive in 2015’s legendary occasion from Toronto, as Seth Rollins challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt made his cooling in-ring launching, Charlotte Flair encountered WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a dream match, Kofi Kingston protected the WWE Title versus Randy Orton, and far more!

Catch all of it tonight on FS1 at 10/ 9 C!