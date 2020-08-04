Watch SummerSlam 1992 tonight on FS1

The WWE Universe can relive all of the pageantry of SummerSlam 1992 tonight on FS1.

More than 80,000 fans loaded London’s Wembley Stadium for among the most unbelievable sights in WWE history.

Tune in to relive Bret Hart’s legendary Intercontinental Title defense versus The British Bulldog, “Macho Man” Randy Savage putting the WWE Championship on the line versus The Ultimate Warrior, Undertaker’s SummerSlam launching, The Legion of Doom’s magnificent entryway and more.

Catch everything tonight on FS1 at 7/6 C!