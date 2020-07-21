Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck on YouTube on July 21 | NBA News

Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer are joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong on a fresh episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports’ NBA debate show, on YouTube on Tuesday night.

With just over weekly to go before the 2019-20 NBA season restarts at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, excitement is building as the 22 teams plan their go back to competitive action.

Two Eastern Conference contenders have cause for concern on the health of these respective star players. The Boston Celtics have been having a cautious approach with Kemba Walker following the All-Star point guard felt some pain in his troublesome left knee upon returning to practice. Walker moved to ally any concerns himself in a Zoom conference call, saying: “I’ll be back in time for when things get real, for sure.” But should Celtics fans be worried?

Victor Oladipo appears poised to go back on his decision to opt out of playing in the season restart. The two-time All-Star, who missed per year of action due to a left knee injury, was lacking his most useful when that he returned to the court in January 2020 and initially said the risk of re-injury meant he would maybe not play in Orlando.

















2:14



Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo explains why he is reconsidering his decision to sit out the 2019-20 NBA season restart



However, after travelling to Orlando with his Pacers team-mates and participating in full practices, Oladipo has stated there is now a possibility he will play. How big a threat do Indiana pose with a fully fit Oladipo within their line-up? Could they create a deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs?

With the NBA deciding the eight seeding games in Orlando will not count towards voting for the 2019-20 season’s individual awards, Armstrong may have Heatcheck’s final say on the matter. Who will the former Bulls star select for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and the Most Improved Player award?

