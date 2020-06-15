Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck on YouTube from midday on June 16 | NBA News

Ovie Soko returns alongside Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer on a fresh episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports’ NBA debate show, on YouTube from midday on Tuesday, June 16.



With a schedule now set up for the NBA’s come back to action at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida, Ovie and Mo will examine the newest details released by the league.

Is the 22-team possible play-in game format harsh on the teams currently occupying the eighth seed in the East and the West, the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies? Will the neutral site have an impact on teams who have been shown to be dominant in the home?



















Ovie and Mo may also discuss how dangerous a healthier Portland Trail Blazers might be in the playoffs if they’re able to overhaul the Grizzlies for the West’s final playoff berth. The Blazers have proven playoff performers in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, the veteran presence of Carmelo Anthony and, most intriguingly, starting center Jusuf Nurkic set to return to action for the first time in over annually.

The Chicago Bulls started the 2019-20 season with a new team hoping to make an advance and become a playoff team in the East but a disappointing campaign means they won’t be heading to Orlando for the restart. What went wrong in Chicago this year?

In Posted Up, the inventors continue to build their all-time starting fives. This week, they make their picks for shooting guard, with Michael Jordan certain to be leading the conversation.

