Watch seven minutes of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, releasing in PS5’s ‘launch window’

Sony debuted new gameplay footage for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the first PlayStation 5 entry in the long-running hit series from Insomniac Games, at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020. Sony shared an initial look at Rift Apart at Sony’s big PS5 games reveal in June, including some gameplay, and today’s extended video built upon what has already been shown.

Today’s demo featured a lot of classic Ratchet & Clank gameplay — strafe shooting, jumping, platforming, and more — and it all looks great. But as the title suggests, rifts are also a major part of the new game, letting the two protagonists travel from point to point and between entirely new worlds, all with nearly instantaneous load times. It was an impressive display of what the PS5 might be able to do with its custom SSD, which Sony has claimed will significantly speed up loading times in games.

In an interview with Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley after the demo, Insomniac’s Marcus Smith said that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be a standalone adventure, but he hinted that there might be some fun nods to other games for longtime fans of the series.

The game is set to launch within the PS5’s “launch window.” But it’s unclear when that could be, since we still have a release date for the PS5 beyond “holiday…