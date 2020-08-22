Watch: Rory McIlroy hits shot backward at Northern Trust

Remember what Rory McIlroy stated 2 weeks earlier at the PGA Championship?

“I’m happy to be drawn with him every week until fans come back,” McIlroy stated of being coupled with Tiger Woods.

Well, McIlroy was a delighted male for less than 2 holesSaturday at The Northern Trust After illustration Woods for Round 3 at TPC Boston and making birdie at the opening hole, McIlroy almost discovered the water with his 2nd shot at the par-5 second. His ball was dry, however McIlroy dealt with a tough, uphill shot out of the thick things.

His 3rd shot struck the bank and bounced right back at McIlroy, flying previous him and into the water.

McIlroy needed to take a trip back throughout the water to play his 5thshot Three putts later on, he was tapping in for a triple-bogey 8.

It was among 2 triples McIlroy made Saturday as part of a 3-over 74.