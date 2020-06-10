WATCH: Radical Protester Screams At Drivers: ’Do Black Lives Matter To You?!’

A chilling video goes viral this week exhibiting the second Black Lives Matter protesters blocked site visitors on a Maryland avenue close to Interstate 270, confronting drivers and solely letting them move in the event that they appeased their radical calls for.

One of the protesters determined to begin screaming at drivers, “Do black lives matter to you?!” She would then solely allow them to move if that they had a response that they discovered to be passable. For instance, one driver who raised his fist within the air in solidarity with the motion was instantly allowed to move.

All appeared to be going properly till one feminine driver ignored the protester’s query, inflicting the younger liberal snowflake to come back unhinged. She proceeded to berate the motive force, calling her “Karen,” and a “f***in’ white piece of s**t,” and a “bitch.”

“Oh yeah?! You wanna f***in’ go, Karen?” she screamed as she moved nearer to the motive force’s window. “Until black lives matter, no lives matter!” The driver may very well be heard saying one thing about individuals of all completely different colours, presumably making an attempt to point that every one individuals are equal no matter race. The protester, nonetheless, was not having any of it and solely grew to become extra offended from this response.

Things solely bought worse from there as different protesters surrounded the automobile, with one male voice saying, “She ain’t goin’ nowhere…” In desperation, the motive force leaned on her horn, however it did nothing to cease the mob. “Whatcha gonna do?” the identical male voice shouts. “You’re not goin’ nowhere.” (Warning: the next video accommodates obscene language):

This comes as racial tensions are at an all-time excessive following the dying of George Floyd, which has brought about violent riots to pop up throughout America. The above video has shortly gone viral, leaving patriots all around the nation feeling disturbed.

“This is terrorism,” one social media consumer commented, with one other including, “These people are just handing Trump a re-election at this point, silver patter and all.” Another commenter added, “They closed a lot of mental hospitals in the 70’s and 80’s. We could use them again now. If standing in traffic and screeching accusations at people you’ve never met isn’t nuts, I’m not sure what is.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 9, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

