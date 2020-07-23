Watch: Portland’s Democrat Mayor Joins Protesters

Trump-trashing Democrat Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, paid a visit to protesters in his city and was promptly cursed out, told to resign, had water bottles thrown at him, and was tear-gassed by federal agents.

The purpose of Wheeler’s visit was to lend support to the group and demand that federal law enforcement leave his city.

We’re not sure this is what he had planned.

New York Times correspondent Mike Baker tweeted videos saying, “Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is entering the protest crowd right now.”

“People are already confronting him,” he reported. “People have surrounded the mayor, cursing him and calling for [Wheeler’s] resignation.”

People have surrounded the mayor, cursing him and calling for resignation. pic.twitter.com/o0s1azbi2R — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Says Portland’s Mayor Won’t ‘Admit That He Lost Control Of His City’

Lost Control

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed Wheeler for refusing to admit he had lost control of Portland.

She noted that he has refused federal help.

“What we’ve seen in Portland, however, is a mayor who is unwilling to admit that he lost control of his city,” McEnany alleged.

“A mayor who is saying, I don’t need the help of federal law enforcement, while you have these rioters trying to burn down a courthouse, set a police building on fire, hurl pigs feet, attack officers and threaten police officers and citizens alike,” she added.

Videos from Wednesday night into Thursday seem to suggest Wheeler has indeed lost control. And every rioter on the street knows it.

Someone threw something at the mayor pic.twitter.com/ArNnYFxoJ9 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

RELATED: Joy Behar Slams President Trump For Sending Federal Troops To Portland: We’re Witnessing ‘Fascism In America’

Gets Tear-Gassed

Protesters proceeded to throw water bottles at the Mayor and target him with … checks notes … leaf blowers?

Wheeler leaves the scene. Protesters throw water bottles at him and curse him. He manages to get inside a building after a scuffle between protesters and his security detail. pic.twitter.com/eRn2gWlpqm — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Leaf blowers target Wheeler pic.twitter.com/YDP93qtKNW — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

A riot was declared outside the federal courthouse by Portland Police just after midnight.

“A riot has been declared outside the Justice Center,” the department tweeted. “Disperse immediately. Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest or citation, or riot control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons.”

Wheeler was tear-gassed but still took a shot at the feds for an “egregious overreaction.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says the tear gas stings. Says egregious overreaction from feds. Calls it urban warfare. pic.twitter.com/hrRICiNGHn — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

“I’m not afraid, but I am pissed off,” Wheeler told The New York Times. “This is an egregious overreaction on the part of the federal officers.”

“This is not a de-escalation strategy. This is flat-out urban warfare,” he added. “And it’s being wrought on the people of this country by the president of the United States and it’s got to stop.”

Only a liberal could get assaulted with objects, cursed at, accosted in the streets and forced to retreat to safety while his security detail tries to contain the criminals, and still blame the police and the President for trying to stop it.

Wheeler’s actions are tantamount to Stockholm Syndrome. This is a preview of the entire country if Joe Biden is elected.