Watch: Phil Mickelson makes birdie after going driver off the … pine straw(?!)

Phil Mickelson has a credibility for pulling off terrific shots from the pine straw. (Has it truly been a years because that incredible shot onNo 13 at Augusta National?)

Well, we can include another to the list of Lefty’s unforgettable gets away.

Mickelson, who leads by 4 shots getting in Wednesday’s last round of his PGA Tour Champions launching, fired a second-round, 7-under 64, which was highlighted by an insane birdie at the par-5 ninth that included a fortuitous judgment and a driver off the deck, err, pine straw.

After driving his ball under a tree and up versus some roots, Mickelson appeared to have no shot. But he saw a loose wire hanging from the tree that restrained with a prospective swing.

“I’m going to get hurt, potentially,” he informed a guidelines authorities.

The main concurred. Mickelson was approved relief, though he still needed to browse a post about 10 lawns in front and a little right of his ball. After pondering his alternatives, called his sibling and caddie, Tim, over for a club modification.

“Give me the driver,” Mickelson stated.

And in real “Phil the Thrill” style, Mickelson punched a driver down simply except a greenside bunker and got up and down for the birdie.

Mickelson later on described the choice: “The reality is I needed to strike a low cut, and it was much …