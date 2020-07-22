Watch Out for This Cryptojacking Botnet That Steals Data From Its Victims

The danger intelligence group at Cisco Systems found a brand-new cryptojacking botnet called “Prometei.” This botnet both mines Monero (XMR) and steals data from the targeted system.

According to the paper sent out to Cointelegraph, the botnet has actually been active given thatMay It depends on 15 executable modules to recuperate administrator passwords from the contaminated computer system.

Password credibility is validated by sending them to a control server linked to other networks. Once the malware has actually acquired access to the user’s administrative rights, it continues to tape all data consisted of within the system.

Cisco Talos approximates this botnet might include as much as 10,000 systems at any moment. As these days, the botnet is still keeping up a hash producing frequency of more than 1M Hash/ sec (million hashes per second).

Level of danger

Speaking with Cointelegraph, Vanja Svajcer, a scientist at Cisco Talos, specified that Prometei makes its owner around 1500 USD each month.

Svajcer clarified that although this does not seem like much compared to other priced estimate figures, “it comfortably earns well over an average salary in some countries.”

Svajcer discussed to Cointelegraph:

“Stealing credentials is the most dangerous part of the Prometei botnet. You could consider the attacker with its bot being a burglar in your home. Naturally, the burglar searches all the drawers and finds various keys. They take keys with them and ask somebody else (another infected system) to check if any of the keys work on your car, safe deposit box etc. Obviously, when criminals break into a house it opens up a whole new set of opportunities. It is very similar with this botnet.”

The research study specifies that Prometei makes a moderate revenue for a single designer that is “most likely based in Eastern Europe.”

Cointelegraph just recently reported on malware that targets old vulnerabilities in the Windows os in an effort to mine Monero.