Watch our vivo X50 Pro video review

The vivo X50 Pro is the first smartphone with a gimbal-stabilized camera, although it isn’t the highest-end smartphone of the lineup, what else does it have to offer?

The phone has a nice, premium design, a bright and sharp 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, and FunTouch OS has seen significant improvements that make it less like an iOS clone, and more like Android.

The quad-camera is fully equipped, with a 48MP main sensor, two telephoto cameras (one of which is a periscope camera), and an 8MP ultra wide camera. The main camera is one that’s stabilized by vivo’s micro-gimbal system and the company claims it can provide up to three times more movement compensation than a traditional OIS setup.

We found the stabilizer to work well when shooting video, but where the gimbal shined was in low-light photography. The X50 Pro took some of the nicest low light and Night Mode photos we’ve seen.

The vivo X50 Pro is one of the first smartphones from the company to launch outside of China. Watch the video to decide if you should consider the X50 Pro for your next smartphone purchase. Also, make sure you check out the full written review.