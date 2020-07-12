WATCH NOW: Sky Sports Heatcheck – July 8 | NBA News

Three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong joins Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer for the latest bout of Heatcheck – Sky Sports’ NBA debate show.

After a star turn on his debut the other day, former Chicago Bulls star Armstrong is back because the team put the finishing touches for their all-time starting fives – the big man at the center is underneath the microscope because the guys pick their starting centre.

Ovie and Mo have made their selections, BJ picked his last break, so do not expect a good friendly conversation to ensue! Instead, the argument of who would win begins…

















This week Mo and Ovie complete their all-time starting five and BJ Armstrong has his say on who’s is better.





NBA Heatcheck





As usual, there are plenty of talking points with the league just a few weeks away and players, officials and franchises heading for Disneyland in Orlando.

In the news throughout the last week, or over for debate in the Heatcheck (virtual) studio, are Damian Lillard’s future and whether that he should leave Portland, and JR Smith’s arrival at the Lakers and what he might bring to the part.

BJ has his undertake things too with Pop and a Nets dynasty also up for debate.



















BJ Armstrong, Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey all feel Damian Lillard should stay at the Portland Trail Blazers and hope they make some big signings



In focus this week is Kawhi Leonard and his growing claims to a legacy.

A title in Toronto could yet be accompanied by a title with the Clippers – it’s never too early for an all-time great discussion and Jaydee, Ovie, Mo and BJ get stuck into the conversation around where Leonard sits, and the place where a title this season might elevate him to.



















If Kawhi Leonard wins the NBA Finals and earns NBA Finals MVP, he would end up being the first-ever player to do that for three different teams



