WATCH NOW: Sky Sports Heatcheck July 21 | NBA News

Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer are joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong on a brand new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports’ NBA debate show.

With just over a week to go prior to the 2019-20 NBA season restarts at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, excitement is building because the 22 teams prepare for their return to competitive action.

Two Eastern Conference contenders have cause for concern over the health of their respective star players. The Boston Celtics have already been taking a cautious approach with Kemba Walker after the All-Star point guard felt some pain in his troublesome left knee upon time for practice. Walker moved to ally any concerns himself in a Zoom conference call, saying: “I’ll be back in time for when things get real, for sure.” But should Celtics fans be concerned?

Victor Oladipo appears poised to return on his decision to opt out of playing in the growing season restart. The two-time All-Star, who missed a year of action as a result of left knee injury, was short of his best when he came ultimately back to the court in January 2020 and initially said the chance of re-injury meant however not play in Orlando.

















2:14



Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo explains why he could be reconsidering his decision to sit out the 2019-20 NBA season restart



However, after going to Orlando along with his Pacers team-mates and playing full techniques, Oladipo has stated there is certainly now a chance that he will play. How big a threat do Indiana pose with a completely fit Oladipo in their line-up? Could they make a deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs?

With the NBA deciding the eight seeding games in Orlando won’t count towards voting for the 2019-20 season’s individual awards, Armstrong will have Heatcheck’s final say on the situation. Who will the former Bulls star select for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and the Most Improved Player award?

Don’t forget, you can engage the show, ask Ovie and Mo questions and also have your say on every topic discussed – and remember to use #SkySportsHeatcheck on Twitter!

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel on Tuesday night.

Want to watch the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.