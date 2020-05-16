WATCH NOW: Pets put on their Sunday best for senior living residents | Community

You have run out of free articles. You can assist our newsroom by becoming a member of at our lowest charge! Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription doesn’t embrace this content material. Please name (800) 433-0560 to improve your subscription.

Goats, cats, and all sizes of canine strutted their stuff for the residents of Good Shepherd Health Center and Cornerstone Assisted Living on Friday.

Dozens of animals, many wearing costumes, and their handlers, made their approach across the services, waving at residents via the home windows, as a part of a “pet parade,” which wrapped up a stretch of actions commemorating National Skilled Nursing Care and Staff Appreciation week at Good Shepherd.

A parade of individuals and vehicles was additionally held Thursday, giving residents an opportunity to wave and greet contributors from the protection of the sidewalk.

Activities Director Jessica Hanson mentioned the employees has been working actually onerous and pondering outdoors the field in terms of retaining the residents busy and content material through the COVID-19 shutdown.

“It has not been an easy task, by any means, just trying to keep the folks happy and keep the smiles on their faces,” Hanson mentioned. “So, I think this definitely helped. I hope it did, anyway.”

Hanson mentioned the neighborhood has been very supportive of the residents and employees, with companies and neighborhood members dropping off varied donations, corresponding to masks, actions, and snacks.