WATCH NOW: Mason City student leaders come together to plant trees in flood plains | Mason City & North Iowa

“It did cost a lot of money, but I thought it was going to be a lot more expensive than it ended up being. It’s a lot more reasonably priced to put trees in. That kind of surprised me,” said Jack Harty, a student at Mason City High School who introduced the theory to the group. “I was talking to my history teacher, Mr. Lee, at the high school, and he said that other communities had done sort of similar things with areas that were flooded … So it had been an idea that individuals brought to the group and finished up going with.”

From there, YIELD students prepared for the project through the school year by talking to local nurseries, conservationists, city staff and conducted soil samples and online research to select fresh fruit and shade trees that will work most readily useful in Mason City, especially for floodplains.

YIELD students decided to select competent trees instead of seedlings to give the trees better survival odds, combined with the additional purchase of arbor guards to fit around their trunks for protection, said Allyson Krull, marketing and leadership development director for the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

Many of the students expressed excitement at making the long-anticipated project a reality, acknowledging it was surprising to find out how much preparation was required.