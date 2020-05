Watch now: 2 fishing cat kittens born at the Greensboro Science Center await new names, and you can help | Local News

... FLASH FLOODING WATCH CONTINUES TO BE EFFECTIVELY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT.. . A SLOW-MOVING UPPER DEGREE LOW OVER THE TENNESSEE VALLEY WILL. LEAD TO MULTIPLE BEATS OF MODERATE TO HEFTY RAIN WITH. INGRAINED ELECTRICAL STORMS ANTICIPATED TO RELOCATE WITH THE LOCATION THIS. NIGHT. AS A RESULT OF WIDESPREAD HEFTY RAINS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES THROUGHOUT. MUCH OF CENTRAL NC OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS, LOCATION CREEKS AND STREAMS. ARE RUNNING HIGH. EXTRA RAINS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WILL. LEAD TO AN RAISED HAZARD OF FLASH FLOODING WITH THE. NIGHT. ... FLASH FLOODING WATCH CONTINUES TO BE EFFECTIVELY THROUGH THIS NIGHT ... THE FLASH FLOODING WATCH PROCEEDS FOR. * A PART OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING. LOCATIONS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, CUMBERLAND, DAVIDSON, DURHAM,. FORSYTH, GUILFORD, HARNETT, HOKE, JOHNSTON, LEE, MONTGOMERY,. MOORE, ORANGE, INDIVIDUAL, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, SAMPSON, SCOTLAND,. STANLY, WAKE, AND WAYNE. * WITH THIS NIGHT. * MULTIPLE BEATS OF MODERATE TO HEFTY RAINFALL WILL CERTAINLY PROCEED THROUGH. THIS NIGHT. AS A RESULT OF WIDESPREAD HEFTY RAINS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. THROUGHOUT MUCH OF CENTRAL NC OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS, LOCATION CREEKS. AND STREAMS ARE RUNNING HIGH. EXTRA RAINS OF 1 TO2 INCHES WILL CERTAINLY LEAD TO AN RAISED HAZARD OF FLASH FLOODING. * RAPID CLIMBS ON CREEKS AND STREAMS, Along With FLOODING OF LOW-. DEGREE LOCATIONS, MAY OCCUR, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIVITIES ... A FLASH FLOODING WATCH IMPLIES THAT PROBLEMS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD. TO BLINK FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS An EXTREMELY HARMFUL CIRCUMSTANCE. KEEP TRACK OF LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO ACT SHOULD. FLASH FLOODING WARNINGS BE RELEASED. &&& &.