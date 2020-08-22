Watch nearly eight minutes of Gotham Knights first gameplay footage

Warner Bros Games Montreal debuted its brand-new video game set within Batman’s world, Gotham Knights, at DC Comics’ FanDome today, and the designers brought nearly eight minutes of gameplay footage for fans to watch.

The open world video game is set withinGotham City The gameplay footage in specific sees Batgirl and Robin collaborate to handle timeless Batman bad guyMr Freeze. This is simply one of numerous bad guy encounters that the vigilantes-turned-heroes will discover in the video game, according toWarner Bros Games Montreal’s description of the video game. Both Robin and Batgirl will “use a variety of abilities, weapons, and unique combat moves to neutralize their foes,” the description checks out.

Warner Bros Games Montreal has experience with Batman video games, getting the Arkham series that was begun by Rocksteady Studio in 2013 withArkham Origins WB Games Montreal has actually been teasing Gotham Knights for more than a year, however didn’t expose the name up until today. Rocksteady will likewise progress with another DC task, Suicide Squad: Kill theJustice League More info about that video game is set to debut today at FanDome.

Gotham Knights will be launched in 2021.