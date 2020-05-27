Watch nearly 24 minutes of new gameplay from The Last of Us Part II

Sony and Naughty Dog revealed off nearly 24 minutes of new footage for its highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II at a State of Play video today.

The Last of Us Part II appears to discuss a lot of similarities with the very first match — you will be spending a lot of time moving behind cover to conceal from individuals or the zombie-like Infected. But now’s video showed off a few new attributes, such as swinging on a rope to cross a chasm, riding a boat through a flooded area, and also a few developments into crafting (like visual updates to your weapons). The video showed Ellie swimming — something that the personality did not understand how to do (and was purposely fearful of) from the first match.

Image: Sony

The video also shed some light onto The Last of Us Part II‘s narrative and where you’re go while playing it. The game occurs many years later The Last of Us — Ellie is 19 today — and above the span of the match, you are going to explore a few of new locales. The video showed off a single place, Seattle, at which you are going to need to be on your guard against two warring factions along with this Infected.

The Infected seem as frightening as ever, and you are going to need to watch out for new forms of monsters in The Last of Us Part II. One is a gross, pustule-covered monster known as a Shambler that expels a spore cloud if it is close to you that will burn you when you are caught in its aftermath.

Today’s footage follows the launch of the match official narrative trailer May 6th, that triumphed in a dim and hard travel for Ellie. Joel has looked in certain prerelease footage, but it is uncertain if you will play .

The Last of Us Part II will eventually be out for your own PlayStation 4 on June 19th, following several delays.