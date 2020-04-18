Watch live! Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Rolling Stones to appear in global event to support frontline health workers | World news

This event is produced by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga. Read extra in regards to the present here. The Guardian can be streaming the primary six hours immediately beginning at 2pm ET. Stars showing in the sooner a part of the present embody John Legend, Megan Rapinoe, the Killers, Samuel L Jackson, Jameela Jamil, Jennifer Hudson and plenty of extra.
This week the Guardian and Kaiser Health news launched Lost on the Frontline, a challenge that goals to honor the life of each healthcare employee in America who dies from Covid-19 in the course of the pandemic. Read extra in regards to the challenge right here.
The performers for the primary six hours:
0-2 HOURS
Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Black Coffee, Charlie Puth, Eason Chan, Hozier & Maren Morris, Hussain Al Jassmi, Jennifer Hudson, Jessie Reyez, Ke$ha, Lang Lang, Liam Payne, Lisa Mishra, Luis Fonsi, Milky Chance, Niall Horan, Picture This, Rita Ora, Sofi Tukker, the Killers, Vishal Mishra
2-Four HOURS
Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox, Ben Platt, Cassper Nyovest, Christine and the Queens, Common, Delta Goodrem, Ellie Goulding, Finneas, Jack Johnson, Jacky Cheung, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Juanes, Ke$ha, Michael Bublé, Rita Ora, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, Sofi Tukker, the Killers, Zucchero
4 – 6 HOURS
Angèle, Annie Lennox, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Hozier, Jennifer Hudson, Jessie J, John Legend, Juanes, Lady Antebellum, Leslie Odom Jr, Luis Fonsi, Niall Horan, Picture This, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, SuperM