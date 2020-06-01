WATCH LIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Holds White House Press Briefing

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press preparation Monday, following a few days of across the nation dissents over the killing of George Floyd prompted brutal conflicts among police and demonstrators.

President Donald Trump has shunned conveying an Oval Office address on the fights, in spite of certain individuals from his administration reportedly urging him to do as such. He has taken a stand in opposition to the protestors and his political adversaries on Twitter and berated governors in a call Monday.

Sound of the call that was spilled to the media Monday uncovered the president calling governors “weak” and requesting they “dominate” protesters with power after one more night of fights in urban communities and outside the White House. A few urban areas are thinking about executing curfews to get serious about the fights.

Showing up on Fox and Friends Monday morning, McEnany downplayed the effect of a Trump Oval Office address.

“The president has addressed this repeatedly,” McEnany stated. “So I looked, and going back to the first day he saw this video, he has addressed the absolutely horrific video of George Floyd. He has routinely addressed, in his remarks less than 48 hours ago, the issue of law and order in our streets. He’s issued several statements.”

“But here’s the thing, Ainsley. A national Oval Office address is not going to stop Antifa. What’s going to stop Antifa is action. And this president has committed to acting on this. He has several meetings pertaining to that today. And that’s his focus — acting and keeping our streets safe.”