- WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Laura moves ashore in southwestern Louisiana near Texas WOAI
- Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall as an Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Storm Near Lake Charles, Louisiana The Weather Channel
- Water levels increase in Louisiana as Laura enhances Associated Press
- When will Hurricane Laura make landfall? How strong will the storm be? KVUE.com
- Essay: As Hurricane Laura rolls in, memories of Rita remain in Houston Houston Chronicle
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Home Top Stories WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Laura moves ashore in southwestern Louisiana near Texas –...