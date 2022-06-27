Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (VEDU) exchanged 176274 shares on hands in most recent trading session and observed an average volume with 4499.63K shares. The stock acknowledged active focus on shares in the current trading session. VEDU disclosed a change of -3.06% and its listed share value at $1.9 in the recent trade transaction. This company belong to Canada Country and part of Consumer Defensive sector. It has a market capitalization of $72.6M. Using market capitalization to display company size because this is basic factor of different characteristics to develop the investors’ interests including risk.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

VEDU revealed weekly performance of 56.80%. The stock maintained for the month at 24.84%. The stock noted year to date performance at -92.16%. The stock’s price situated at -93.21% from 52 week high and stock price seen at 80.95% when looking at 52 week low price.

ANALYSTS OPENION:

TECHNICAL INTERPRETATION:

A Simple moving average is one of the most flexible as well as most-commonly used technical analysis indicators. It is highly popular among traders, mostly because of its simplicity. It works best in a trending environment. Simple Moving Average calculated as an average of the last N-periods (20-Day, 50-Day, 200-Day).The share price is positive from its 20 days moving average with 37.89% and trading from 50 days moving average with -24.29%. The stock price is performing along down drift from its 200 days moving average with -24.29%.Any type of moving average can be used to generate buy or sell signals and this process is very simple. The charting software plots the moving average as a line directly into the price chart.

VOLATILITY ANALYSIS:

Volatility remained at 30.57% over last week and shows 18.68% volatility in last month. VOLATILITY is also measured by ATR an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges. ATR value stands at 1.29.

PROFITABILITY SNAP:

Gross margin is detected at 55.10% . Return on Investment (ROI) is 28.70%.