Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL) exchanged 4941343 shares on hands in most recent trading session and observed an average volume with 1323.72K shares. The stock acknowledged active focus on shares in the current trading session. QELL disclosed a change of 13.42% and its listed share value at $12.93 in the recent trade transaction. This company belong to USA Country and part of Financial sector. It has a market capitalization of $490.69M. Using market capitalization to display company size because this is basic factor of different characteristics to develop the investors’ interests including risk.

VOLATILITY ANALYSIS:

Volatility remained at 7.87% over last week. VOLATILITY is also measured by ATR an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges. ATR value stands at 0.79.

PROFITABILITY SNAP:

TECHNICAL INTERPRETATION:

A Simple moving average is one of the most flexible as well as most-commonly used technical analysis indicators. It is highly popular among traders, mostly because of its simplicity. It works best in a trending environment. Simple Moving Average calculated as an average of the last N-periods (20-Day, 50-Day, 200-Day).The share price is an upward from its 20 days moving average with 17.03% and trading from 50 days moving average with 17.03%. The stock price is performing along positive drift from its 200 days moving average with 17.03%.Any type of moving average can be used to generate buy or sell signals and this process is very simple. The charting software plots the moving average as a line directly into the price chart.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

QELL revealed weekly performance of 16.70%. The stock noted year to date performance at 22.68%. The stock’s price situated at 7.57% from 52 week high and stock price seen at 27.26% when looking at 52 week low price.

ANALYSTS OPENION: