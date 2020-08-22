Watch Kourtney Kardashian Get SO Protective Of Scott Disick In New KUWTK Clip!

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are NOT pleased!
In a new promotion for the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, both truth stars responded to the news of Scott Disick going to rehab dripping back in May.
As you’ll remember, the Talentless creator got in a rehabilitation center in Colorado, however immediately left when a picture was dripped to journalism together with other info. It is uncertain whether Disick has a suit in development as the sis mentioned.
His stay was in fact SO personal that even Kim didn’t understand he was going! She discussed:
“I heard Scott went to rehab by seeing it online, and it looks like someone at the facility leaked a photo of him and I feel really bad for him.”
Kourt verified the stay by means of phone with her more youthful sis, calling the privacy breach “really, really so awful”:
“They leaked his actual conversations with the therapist, you know? He’s only been just him and the therapist. He says he’s never been more betrayed in his life and he’s packing and he’s definitely coming home and he’s really upset. Especially because he was actually going to work on himself and like, his like traumas.”
That was plainly really essential toKourt She looks after …