Watch Kourtney Kardashian Get SO Protective Of Scott Disick In New KUWTK Clip!

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are NOT pleased!

In a new promotion for the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, both truth stars responded to the news of Scott Disick going to rehab dripping back in May.

Related: Kanye West Subtly Shades Taylor Swift In Twitter Rant– Is The Feud Back On?!

As you’ll remember, the Talentless creator got in a rehabilitation center in Colorado, however immediately left when a picture was dripped to journalism together with other info. It is uncertain whether Disick has a suit in development as the sis mentioned.

His stay was in fact SO personal that even Kim didn’t understand he was going! She discussed: