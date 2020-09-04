Watch Korean band BTS unbox the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 in this video

Samsung partnered with Korean young boy band Bangtan Boys – commonly called BTS – to launch scandal sheet Galaxy S20+ and Buds+ TWS earphones, which come in purple color. These ended up being rather popular, and Samsung likewise released a video of the band unboxing the BTS edition S20+ and Buds+ about a number of months earlier.

Now the Korean tech giant has actually released a brand-new video, revealing BTS unbox the newly revealedGalaxy Z Fold2 It’s rather entertaining, and among the members of the band ends up being a tech expert and discuss the phone’s hinge and the concept of a collapsible tablet. You can watch the video listed below.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC and sports a 7.6″ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED foldable display of 2208×1768 pixels. There’s one more AMOLED screen, on the cover, that measures 6.23″ diagonally and has a 2260×816 pixel resolution.

The collapsible smart device includes an overall of 5 video cameras – 3 12MP systems (main + telephoto + ultrawide) on the back cover, one 10MP selfie video camera punched into the cover screen, and another 10MP inside the best half of the collapsible display screen.





Galaxy Z Fold2 when it’s folded

The Galaxy Z Fold2 includes a side-mounted finger print reader and loads a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W quickly charging …