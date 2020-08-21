Watch Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Start To Rekindle Their Romance In Flirty New KUWTK Clip!

What’s much better than checking out Khlo é Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s reconciliation? Seeing it play out in genuine time!

In a new preview clip for the return of KUWTK next month, the on-off-again set are seen going over KoKo’s house remodelling when the NBA gamer makes a deal she has difficulty refusing.

After the Good American magnate informs the 29-year-old, who is dad to her child True, how she needs to discover a short-term living scenario that’s “comfortable and still something close because I want to check up on this house,” the basketballer welcomes the set to remain in his El Lay house, informing Khlo:

“I have my house in L.A. I’d love for you and True to stay there as long as you guys need to. I’ll give you guys the keys and we can go party on. You, True and whoever else.”

After the Revenge Body host playfully concerns, “Whoever else?”, Tristan responds:

“Yeah, like Malika [Haqq] and stuff, don’t go getting any ideas.”

Ideas like about numerous unfaithful scandals? But simply to make certain, Khlo é jokingly validates:

“No guys?”

LOLz!

After their small talk wanes, the Cleveland- based professional athlete informs the truth star that he …