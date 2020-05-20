Watch Jason Derulo Basically Knock His Front Teeth Out While Eating Corn On The Cob With A Power Drill!

While many TikTook developments contain coordinated dance strikes, this isn’t one we will get behind!

On Tuesday, Jason Derulo ate an ear of corn on a rotating energy drill, and spoiler alert, it doesn’t precisely finish properly!!

The Talk Dirty singer not too long ago amassed 20 million followers on the platform and tried this “life hack,” which he had “always wanted to try.” We can solely hope he was carrying veneers as a result of inside seconds of beginning to benefit from the spinning veggie, his two entrance enamel had been mainly gone!

He captioned the video, shared to Instagram:

“Don’t try this 😭😭”

Ouch!!

Ch-ch-check it out for your self (beneath):

Thankfully he was noticed by paparazzi later within the day with some new pearly whites — which implies he acquired his chompers mounted, and quick!

Why would anybody do that??? Has boredom actually come this far through the coronavirus pandemic? Sound OFF in your ideas (beneath)!

[Image via Jason Derulo/TikTok & Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]