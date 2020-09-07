Watch how the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is used for driving a car remotely

Xiaomi introduced the Mi 10 Ultra with 5G capabilities last month, and sadly the phone won’t make the global scene, despite turning out to be one of the best smartphones money can buy. The least we can do is enjoy the phone’s capabilities, including the nearly zero lag while using 5G.

The official Weibo page of Xiaomi posted a video, where a professional driver used the phone as a remote control to drive an actual car from 2,000 miles away on a race track within a controlled environment. See the video for yourself:

According to Xiaomi, this is done on the 5G SA network with a minimum delay of 1 ms. The car was specifically modified to work on the same network and an app was developed solely for the purpose of this demonstration.

The video tries to suggest the remote-controlled car won the race, but it looks like a marketing trick. Nevertheless, with proper control on the throttle, steering wheel and the gearbox, every car can be forced to drift in corners, and when it is done with a simple smartphone, it is obvious that the future is bright.

