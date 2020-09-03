Watch how much better Nvidia’s RTX 3080 is than the 2080 Ti for 4K gaming

Nvidia revealed its most current GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card previously today, and now the business is providing us a more detailed take a look at its 4K gaming efficiency. In a brand-new gameplay video, Nvidia shows Doom Eternal operating on both the RTX 3080 and 2080 Ti side by side. The results program the RTX 3080 pounding the 2080 Ti by around half in fps, and balancing at around 120fps at 4K with max settings allowed.

Nvidia has actually assured efficiency on the RTX 3080 will depend on 2 times the base RTX 2080, and it’s excellent to see the apparent gains in a 4K title likeDoom Eternal Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti introduced strong frame rates for 4K gaming 2 years earlier, and the RTX 3080 appears like it might provide the efficiency enhancements required for 4K gaming at 144Hz in contemporary AAA titles.

If Nvidia’s RTX 3080 can provide this half efficiency bump throughout the board, then it will be doing it at almost half less expense. Nvidia released its RTX 2080 Ti at $1,199, and the RTX 3080 will debut for $699 on September 17th. It’s a huge expense decrease for enhanced efficiency.

Nvidia is utilizing 8,704 CUDA cores on the RTX 3080, integrated with a 1.71 GHz increase clock. This all amounts to almost 30 teraflops of efficiency, which is almost …