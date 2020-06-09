Watch: Georgia State Trooper Is Asked to Kneel At Protest – Says He Only Does That For God

A Georgia State Trooper’s response to being requested to kneel at a current Black Lives Matter protest has gone viral.

Trooper O’Neal Saddler informed bystanders that he has ‘respect’ for the protesters, however he has no intention of taking a knee for anyone … aside from one particular person.

“If I didn’t have any respect, I wouldn’t [be here],” Saddler defined. “I was supposed to be out of town this weekend with my wife. I took off today, this weekend, but I’m out here to make sure y’all are safe.”

He continued, “Don’t go there with respect, OK? I have much respect, but I only kneel for one person,” to which somebody within the crowd shouted, “And that’s God.”

“God,” he concurred.

This is Georgia State Trooper O’Neal Saddler. He was requested to kneel right this moment, and this was his response. God Bless him! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DZOGg6qnFn — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 7, 2020

Protesters demanding that regulation enforcement take a knee isn’t an indication of solidarity, it’s a signal of submission. That is what they need to see from cops.

Saddler appears to acknowledge it as such, admitting he’ll solely submit to God.

Countless numbers of people that have considered the video expressed assist for the state trooper, who’s black, although his Facebook page has highlighted some who disgustingly attacked him for the response.

His reply to the criticism was all class.

“Any person has a free right in America to do as they want kneeling or not,” he wrote.

“Please remember the actions of bad officers don’t make me or other good officers bad,” he added. “The Floyd family and so many other families need prayer right now. So please pray (for) them.”

God bless this particular trooper, one in every of GA’s FINEST, Mr. O’Neal Saddler. I thank him for his courageous service! https://t.co/a9FG9wlxX1 — CarolinaGirl 🇺🇸 (@city_tin) June 8, 2020

Democrats Kneel

While Saddler was refusing to bow to any man or motion, Democrat members of Congress had been displaying there’s no group they WON’T kneel earlier than.

Lawmakers introduced a police reform invoice referred to as the “Justice in Policing Act” on Monday, and in doing so took a knee.

House and Senate Democrats kneel in silence in Emancipation Hall for eight minutes and 46 seconds in remembrance of George Floyd https://t.co/RwRF3r3dVK pic.twitter.com/clQwQEBgxk — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 8, 2020

These are the identical Democrats who tried desperately to take away God from their get together platform years in the past. The similar Democrats who would by no means take a knee to honor the hundreds of thousands of infants that die by the hands of their Godless abortion insurance policies.