Watch Gabrielle Union’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Hilariously FAIL The Viral Snack Challenge!

Gabrielle Union as well as Dwyane Wade‘s daughter Kaavia does not have time to play video games when it pertains to her preferred foods!

The lovable one-year-old is the newest kid to be based on the now-viral snack obstacle, where moms and dads place their children’ preferred deals with before them, informing them they’re tipping away momentarily as well as asking their kids to wait to consume till they return. We make sure these children really did not enroll in this sort of spirited torment however man, it’s been so enjoyable enjoying them manage it!

Stormi Webster definitely toenailed the obstacle previously today when mother Kylie Jenner lured her with tasty chocolates– however just how did little Kaavia price when the Bring It On starlet placed her in the hot spot??

Gabby’s infant woman might NOT have herself when a mug of Bitsy’s Brain Food got on the table! Union required to Instagram as well as shared an amusing clip (listed below) of just how everything decreased:

OMG, fail! LOLz.

The method she rejected damaging the regulations with a mouthful of food is AS WELL amusing! Zero persistence over right here. But hi there, we truthfully can not criticize her or any one of the children taking this obstacle. Surviving the quarantine is hard sufficient, allow the kids appreciate their basic enjoyments!!

Perezcious moms and dads, are U attempting this out with your youngsters?