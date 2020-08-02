Watch: Euro Tour player uses boat to play shot from island

For everybody who has actually desired to see somebody play a shot from the island near the 17 th hole at TPC Sawgrass, Joel Sjoholm supplied the next finest thing Sunday at the Hero Open.

After striking his 2nd shot onto a little island, nicknamed Henderson’s Island, right of the 17 th green at Forest of Arden Country Club, Sjoholm chose to play the ball as it lies. To do so, however, he had to get on a little boat and pull himself with a rope over to the island.

He remained dry– hardly– and after doing a little indication work, he played the shot.

OK, so the outcome wasn’t excellent– Sjoholm made bogey– however it’s not every day you see somebody utilize a boat throughout the course of play.